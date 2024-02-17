PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda Unfurl BJP Flag at National Council Meeting
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda unfurl the party flag during the two-day National Council meeting of BJP at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/658ud3OZdQ
— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)