Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda ceremoniously unfurled the party flag at the two-day National Council meeting of BJP in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, February 17. Alongside them, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present for the event. The convention focuses on strategising for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with PM Modi slated to address attendees on Sunday, February 18. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Winning 370 Seats Will Be True Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda Unfurl BJP Flag at National Council Meeting

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda unfurl the party flag during the two-day National Council meeting of BJP at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/658ud3OZdQ — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)