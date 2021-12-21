Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today alleged that the BJP government is not only involved in phone tapping but they are also hacking her children’s Instagram Accounts. She further said that they are doing such things as they don’t have any other work.

They're even hacking my children's Instagram accounts, let alone phone tapping. Do they not have any other work?: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Lucknow, when asked about incidents of phone tapping & ED-IT raids pic.twitter.com/U2CyZjYPWs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 21, 2021

