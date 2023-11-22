Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, November 22, said that people have made up their mood to repeat the government in the state this time. "I believe we are moving towards 156 seats," Gehlot said while expressing confidence in Congress winning the Vidhan Sabha polls. The Congress leader also said that the tradition of changing the govt every five years will break this time. "People in the state are happy with the kind of work we have done. In Rajasthan, it is definite that the govt will be repeated," he added. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Manifesto, Promises Caste Survey, 10 Lakh Jobs, and Interest-Free Loans to Farmers (Watch Videos).

Ashok Gehlot on Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls

#WATCH | Jaipur: On Rajasthan Assembly elections, CM Ashok Gehlot says, "People have made up their mood to repeat the government in the state this time. I believe we are moving towards 156 seats. The tradition (of changing the govt in every 5 years) is going to break this time.… pic.twitter.com/udrp1FTdhF — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)