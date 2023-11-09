Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding mega roadshows in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jodhpur on November 22 and 23 respectively, said BJP sources. As per reports, there may be two roadshows instead of one in Jaipur. The roadshow in Jaipur likely to start from Govind Devji Temple. A route of about 9 to 10 km will be covered during the roadshow. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BJP Releases Sixth List of Three Candidates Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls, Fields Girraj Malinga From Bari.

PM Modi to Hold Roadshows in Rajasthan Ahead of Assembly Election:

