The counting of votes for the Rajasthan assembly election 2023 is underway. As per the early trends, Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is trailing from the Tonk constituency. Pilot is up against BJP leader Ajit Singh Mehta. In the 2018 assembly elections, Sachin Pilot won the Tonk seat by a margin of over 50,000 votes. The 200-member assembly of Rajasthan went to poll in a single phase on November 25. The Vidhan Sabha poll results of which will be declared today. Jhalrapatan Election 2023 Results: BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje Takes Early Lead As Congress Candidate Ram Lal Chouhan Trails in Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Sachin Pilot Trails from Tonk:

