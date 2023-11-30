The Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023 Results by Today's Chanakya are out, and it shows an edge to Congress in a neck-and-neck fight with the BJP. According to an exit poll, Congress may win 101 seats, touching the majority mark. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 89 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. The Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 will be declared on December 3. Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023 Results: BJP Expected To Form Government With 115-130 Seats, Congress Distant-Second, Says Republic-MATRIZE Survey.

Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023 Results by Today’s Chanakya:

#TCPoll Rajasthan 2023 Seat Projection Cong+ 101 ± 12 Seats BJP 89 ± 12 Seats Others 9 ± 7 Seats#News24TodaysChanakyaAnalysis — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) November 30, 2023

