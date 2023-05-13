A supporter of Siddaramaiah got a '‘Siddaramaiah CM" tattoo on his chest as the Congress party wrested Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. The video of the man with the "Siddaramaiah CM" tattoo has gone viral. As of now, Congress has won 103 seats and is leading on 33 more as the counting of the votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 continues. BJP has bagged 50 and is ahead on 14 others as counting continues. Karnataka Next CM: Siddaramaiah Top Contender for Chief Minister Post As Congress Sweeps Assembly Elections 2023.

‘Siddaramaiah CM’ Tattoo:

#WATCH | Man engraved with ‘Siddaramaiah CM’ tattoo on his chest in Mysuru, as Congress consolidates win in Karnataka elections pic.twitter.com/fiu0JiFZ4T — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)