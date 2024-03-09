Former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, along with other Congress leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bhopal on Saturday, March 9. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP chief VD Sharma and MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present at the event. After welcoming Pachouri to the party, Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said, "Rahul Gandhi will breathe only after finishing the Congress completely. All good leaders of the Congress are tired of the party's leadership which is directionless". BJP First Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Out: From PM Narendra Modi From Varanasi to Smriti Irani From Amethi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan From Vidhisha; Check Full List.

Suresh Pachouri Joins BJP:

#WATCH | Several Congress leaders, including former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, join the BJP in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP chief VD Sharma and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya present. pic.twitter.com/yNdfHnBK4V — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

