Voting for the 119 seats of the Telangana assembly is underway. Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao also his vote for the assembly elections in Chintamadaka, Siddipet of Medak district. A viral video on social media shows KC Rao showing the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote in Chintamadaka, Siddipet, for the Vidhan Sabha polls. Meanwhile, the Election Commission said that Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 20.64 per cent till 11 am. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Vote in Record Numbers, Encourages First-Time Voters To Exercise Their Franchise As Polling Begins.

Telangana CM KC Rao Casts Vote in Chintamadaka

#WATCH | Telangana CM KC Rao shows indelible ink mark on his finger after casting vote in Chintamadaka, Siddipet #TelanganaElections pic.twitter.com/8RyQrYWCP7 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

