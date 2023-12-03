Congress workers in Telangana poured milk on a poster featuring Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, and state party chief Revanth Reddy as the party continues its lead in the state as counting votes are underway on Sunday, December 3. As per the official Election Commission (EC) trends, the party is leading on 57 of the total 119 seats, ruling BRS is ahead in 42 seats and BJP on 6 in the state so far. The counting of votes is still underway. Telangana Election 2023 Results Live News Updates.

Workers Pouring Milk on Poster in Telangana

#WATCH | #TelanganaElection2023 | Congress workers pour milk on a poster featuring Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and state party chief Revanth Reddy as the party continues its lead in the state. As per the official EC trends, the… pic.twitter.com/IWi4QEz4EQ — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

