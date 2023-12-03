In the ongoing Telangana Election 2023, Congress president Revanth Reddy energised the political atmosphere with a roadshow in Hyderabad, symbolising the state's sustained and comfortable lead. A video shared by news agency ANI captures the enthusiastic scene, revealing a massive gathering of supporters during the roadshow. Revanth Reddy's active engagement and the overwhelming crowd signify the party's strong presence and momentum in the electoral race. Telangana Election 2023 Results: Congress Crosses Halfway Mark; BRS Leading on 36, BJP on 10 and Others on Two Seats.

Revanth Reddy Holds Roadshow in Hyderabad

#WATCH | #TelanganaElection2023 | Congress president Revanth Reddy conducts a roadshow in Hyderabad as the party continues its comfortable lead in the state. pic.twitter.com/Kpzj5hxe1k — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

