Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, Mimi Chakraborty Visit CM Mamata Banerjee SSKM Hospital :

Kolkata: TMC leaders Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, Mimi Chakraborty and Madan Mitra visited SSKM hospital in Kolkata where Chief Minister & party chief Mamata Banerjee is admitted. pic.twitter.com/xkNi7RtRfn — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

