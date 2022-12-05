On Monday, Today's Chanakya exit poll results stated that BJP will win the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. As per Today's Chanakya exit poll results, the BJP is winning 150 seats while the Congress is expected to win 19 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP, which is winning the MCD Elections exit polls is said to win 11 seats in Gujarat. As per various exit poll results, BJP is likely to return to power in Gujarat. Exit Poll Results of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Set for Historic Seventh Consecutive Win, Congress a Distant Second, Predict Surveys.

Check Today’s Chanakya Exit Poll Results

#TCPoll Gujarat 2022 Seat Projection BJP 150 ± 11 (Plus / Minus 11) Seats Cong+ 19 ± 9 (Plus / Minus 9) Seats AAP 11 ± 7 (Plus / Minus 7) Seats Others 2 ± 2 (Plus / Minus 2) Seats#News24TodaysChanakyaAnalysis @news24tvchannel — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) December 5, 2022

