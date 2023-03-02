The counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023 began at 8 am today. As per the early trends, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a massive lead. Congress is ahead on 2 seats. TIPRA is leading on a single seat. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023. Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: BJP Takes Early Lead on Over 30 Seats.

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023:

Big Breaking News - After just 14 minutes of counting BJP takes majority in trends in Tripura. BJP : 33 INC+ : 2 TIPRA : 1 OTH : 1#ElectionResults2023 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 2, 2023

