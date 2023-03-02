Agartala, March 2: The Election Commission of India will declare the Tripura Assembly Elections Result 2023 today following a counting of votes, set to begin at 8 am. The Tripura Assembly Elections Results will decide fate of 259 candidates including 31 women. Polling for the assembly polls in Tripura was held on February 16. LatestLY is all set to provide instant live news updates on the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Results. Stay here with us for the Tripura Assembly Elections Results live news updates, party-wise position and names of winning candidates.

A total of 60 seats of Tripura Vidhan Sabha went to polls on February 16. According to the Election Commission, 87.63 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters in Tripura exercised their franchise. Women voters' turnout was higher than of their male counterparts. Tripura Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP Set To Retain Power, Tipra Motha Party Could Win More Seats Than Left-Congress Coalition, Says Aaj Tak-Axis My India Survey.

Political Game in Tripura:

The main electoral fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance and the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition. Pradyot Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarman's TIPRA Motha Party (TMP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee are also in the fray. The TMP provided a tacit support to the opposition Congress-Left alliance. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Electrical Fight Between Left Front and BJP, Know Key Facts About State Polls Held in 2018.

While the BJP contested 55 seats, its ally IPFT fielded candidates in six constituencies. The Left Front declared its candidates in 47 constituencies and the Congress in 13. The TMC contested 28 seats and the TMP 42. There are 58 independent candidates.

In 2018 Tripura assembly elections, the BJP-IPFT alliance bagged 44 out of 60 seats jointly (BJP 36, IPFT 8) and for the first time came to power thrashing a humiliating defeat to the CPI(M) led Left Parties after 25 years (1993-2018). The CPI(M) could win only 16 seats and the Congress drew a blank.

Kay Candidates and Constituencies:

The list of key constituencies includes Town Borodowali, Charilam, Banamalipur, Sabroom, Dhanpur, Radhakishorpur, Agartala, Karbook, Kailashahr among others.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, Tripura BJP chief Rajiv Bhattacharjee, CPI(M) state general secretary Jitendra Choudhury, Congress candidate Ashish Kumar Sahan, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, TIPRA Mohta candidate Amiya Dayal Noatia, Pranajit Singh Roy, CMI-ML's Partha Karmakar, Papiya Dutta, Sudip Roy Barman, Priyamani Debbarma, Ashim Tripura and Sanjay Manik are among key candidates.