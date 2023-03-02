02 Mar, 12:48 (IST)

The BJP-IPFT alliance is likely to retain power in Tripura. According to the Election Commission, the coalition is leading on 34 seats (BJP 33, IPFT 1). The CPI(M) is leading on 11 seats and its ally Congress on four. TIPRA Mohta Party is ahead in 11 constituencies.

The ruling BJP has secured lead on 30 out of 60 seats in Tripura assembly. BJP's ally IPFT is leading on one seat. The CPI(M) has taken lead on 11 seats and its ally Congress is ahead in five constituencies. TIPRA Mohta Party (TMP) candidates are leading from 12 seats. Stay with us for live news updates on the Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 here.

The BJP-IPFT alliance and the coalition of Left parties and Congress are leading on 23 seats each in Tripura. TIPRA Mohta Party or TMP is ahead in 13 constituencies. Stay here for live news updates on the Tripura Assembly Election Result.

The BJP is leading on 40 out of 60 seats in Tripura Assembly Elections 2023, as per trends. TIPRA Mohta Party or TMP is ahead in 11 constituencies, where the Left-Congress coalition is leading on nine seats.

Counting of votes is underway for the Tripura Assembly Election Result. The BJP has taken early lead on more than 30 out of 60 seats in Tripura. Stay here for live news updates.

Counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly Election Result has begin amid tight security. Postal ballots are being counted now. Stay here for live news updates on the Tripura Vidhan Sabha polls.

Counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly Election Result is set to begin at 8 am today. Initially, postal ballots will be counted. EVMs are expected be opened from 8:30 am. Stay with us to get live news updates.

Agartala, March 2: The Election Commission of India will declare the Tripura Assembly Elections Result 2023 today following a counting of votes, set to begin at 8 am. The Tripura Assembly Elections Results will decide fate of 259 candidates including 31 women. Polling for the assembly polls in Tripura was held on February 16. LatestLY is all set to provide instant live news updates on the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Results. Stay here with us for the Tripura Assembly Elections Results live news updates, party-wise position and names of winning candidates.

A total of 60 seats of Tripura Vidhan Sabha went to polls on February 16. According to the Election Commission, 87.63 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters in Tripura exercised their franchise. Women voters' turnout was higher than of their male counterparts. Tripura Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP Set To Retain Power, Tipra Motha Party Could Win More Seats Than Left-Congress Coalition, Says Aaj Tak-Axis My India Survey.

Political Game in Tripura:

The main electoral fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance and the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition. Pradyot Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarman's TIPRA Motha Party (TMP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee are also in the fray. The TMP provided a tacit support to the opposition Congress-Left alliance. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Electrical Fight Between Left Front and BJP, Know Key Facts About State Polls Held in 2018.

While the BJP contested 55 seats, its ally IPFT fielded candidates in six constituencies. The Left Front declared its candidates in 47 constituencies and the Congress in 13. The TMC contested 28 seats and the TMP 42. There are 58 independent candidates.

In 2018 Tripura assembly elections, the BJP-IPFT alliance bagged 44 out of 60 seats jointly (BJP 36, IPFT 8) and for the first time came to power thrashing a humiliating defeat to the CPI(M) led Left Parties after 25 years (1993-2018). The CPI(M) could win only 16 seats and the Congress drew a blank.

Kay Candidates and Constituencies:

The list of key constituencies includes Town Borodowali, Charilam, Banamalipur, Sabroom, Dhanpur, Radhakishorpur, Agartala, Karbook, Kailashahr among others.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, Tripura BJP chief Rajiv Bhattacharjee, CPI(M) state general secretary Jitendra Choudhury, Congress candidate Ashish Kumar Sahan, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, TIPRA Mohta candidate Amiya Dayal Noatia, Pranajit Singh Roy, CMI-ML's Partha Karmakar, Papiya Dutta, Sudip Roy Barman, Priyamani Debbarma, Ashim Tripura and Sanjay Manik are among key candidates.