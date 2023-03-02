The Election Commission of India will declare the Tripura Assembly Elections Result 2023 today, March 2 with the counting of votes beginning at 8 am. The state of Tripura, which went to poll on February 16 will decide fate of 259 candidates including 31 women. The February 16 polling in Tripura saw a voter turnout of 87.63 percent. While the exit polls have predicted an edge to BJP, it is to be seen if BJP-IPFT alliance reclaim power once again or the Congress and other parties play spoilsport. Watch the live streaming of Tripura Assembly Elections Result 2023 on ABP News here.

Tripura Elections 2023 Result Live Streaming on ABP:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)