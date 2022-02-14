The voting for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 will take place today, i.e. February 14. The polling will begin at 7 am. There are a total of 70 assembly seats in the hill state. The polling will be conducted in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. People can catch live updates of the polling on the official YouTube channel of News18 Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)