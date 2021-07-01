Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced candidacy of retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat in a by-election.

BIG BREAKING‼️ Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ेंगे @ColAjayKothiyal AAP की CM तीरथ सिंह रावत को चुनौती- Gangotri से उप-चुनाव लड़ें रावत 6 महीने बाद भी चुनाव लडने की हिम्मत नहीं दिखा पा रहे CM रावत ये By-election उत्तराखंड की राजनीतिक तस्वीर बदल देगा! pic.twitter.com/LnWwNuNrrd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)