After leading in the first round of counting, Jignesh Mevani is now trailing in Vadgam in the next rounds of counting. The BJP has got the early lead with the Congress leading at the second position an hour after the counting of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 began. There is a three way battle between BJP candidate Manibhai Vaghela Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani and AAP candidate Dalpat Bhatia. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Secures Lead on Over 120 Seats, Congress Ahead in 45

