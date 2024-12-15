Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain reportedly passed away today, December 15, at the age of 73. Soon after the news of his death spread, politicians across party lines took to X (formerly Twitter) to condole the demise of tabla maestro and percussionist Ustad Zakir Hussain. In his post, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Zakir Hussain's tabla spoke a universal language which transcended borders, cultures and generations, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that "India and the world has lost a musical genius and a cultural ambassador who bridged borders and generations with his mesmerising rhythms". Besides Scindia and Kharge, politicians such as Akhilesh Yadav, Jignesh Mevani and Kumari Selja also paid tributes to Zakir Hussain. Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro and Percussionist, Dies at 73 – Reports.

The बोल of Zakir Hussain Ji’s tabla spoke a universal language, transcending borders, cultures and generations. This clip defines how we will remember him, and celebrate his legacy. The sound & vibrations of his rhythm will echo in our hearts forever. सदैव गूंजेगा, वाह ताज! My… pic.twitter.com/duGIHgnTYY — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 15, 2024

In the passing away of Tabla exponent, Ustad Zakir Hussain, India and the world has lost a musical genius, and a cultural ambassador who bridged borders and generations with his mesmerising rhythms. The Padma Vibhushan Tabla maestro and percussionist, gloriously took forward the… pic.twitter.com/x9RM6l68fQ — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 15, 2024

Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary tabla player, Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. My deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nuf048Z95e — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) December 15, 2024

I Am Zakir Hussain Nephew and He Has Not Passed Away

I am Zakir Hussain nephew and he has not passed away. We ask for prayers for my Uncle's health. Can you please remove this misinformation. He is in a serious condition and we ask for all his fans around the world to pray for his health — Ameer Aulia (@AmeerAulia) December 15, 2024

