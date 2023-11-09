BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday (November 9) purchased local products to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal For Local" campaign. A video shared by news agency ANI shows JP Nadda purchasing products made out of waste wood by his friend from Bilaspur, Ravi. "PM Modi has kept many projects in front of us for making 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. For this only, he announced 'vocal for local'. We should promote the buying of local products in society," the BJP leader expressed. PM Narendra Modi Shares Vocal For Local Campaign Video Featuring 'Anupamaa' Ahead of Diwali 2023, Urges People to Share Selfie With India-Made Products and Local Workers on NaMo App.

