Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, January 10 said that his party is ready to fight together along with the people of the state against the opposition. "We will go among the people and fight together along with the people of the state", he said. This comes after Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar declared Eknath Shinde faction as ‘Real’ Shiv Sena and dismissed the disqualification pleas against Shinde Sena MLAs. Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification: Faction Led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Is ‘Real’ Shiv Sena, Announces Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar (Watch Video).

Uddhav Thackeray's Reacts After Maharashtra Assembly's Decision:

#WATCH | Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says, "We will go among the people...We have been going among the people & we will fight together along with the people of the state..." pic.twitter.com/WJweypm76S — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

