Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde camp MLA Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday said that they won't speak against Uddhav Thackeray's statement. "We still believe that he is our leader, we do have answers to all questions but there is a limit to it," he said. Kesarkar's reaction came after he heard that Sena workers were signing a Rs 100 affidavit that they won't leave Shiv Sena.

Check tweet:

We won’t speak against Uddhav saheb’s statement. We still believe that he is our leader, we do have answers to all questions but there is a limit to it: Deepak Kesarkar, Shiv Sena, in Goa pic.twitter.com/VJGx43kITE — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)