Abhishek Banerjee, the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and National President of All India Trinamool Youth Congress warned the BJP that the party should now brace itself as it will see the power of the people of Bengal on Sunday, May 2.

.@BJP4Bengal Brace yourselves to see the power of people of BENGAL on Sunday, May 2nd. Get READY!!! pic.twitter.com/dg6bw1TxiU — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) March 10, 2021

