Union Minister and RPI-Athawale President Ramdas Athawale has shared insights into the ongoing Maharashtra CM dispute, stating that the BJP has decided to appoint Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister, although Eknath Shinde is reportedly unhappy with the decision. Athawale emphasized the need for a resolution to Shinde's displeasure to maintain party unity. According to Athawale, while the BJP high command has made a choice in favour of Fadnavis, Shinde’s concerns must be addressed. He suggested that Shinde take a step back, much like Fadnavis did in the past, and work under Fadnavis's leadership. Athawale proposed that Shinde could either become the Deputy CM or be given a ministerial role in the new government. Athawale also stressed the need for a swift resolution to ensure a smooth cabinet expansion, calling for a compromise that would include ministerial positions for all parties, including his own. He reiterated his demand for a ministerial post for his party. Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde, Who Will Become Next Maharashtra CM? As MahaYuti Looks Set To Form Government, Race for Chief Minister's Post Begins, List of Strong Contenders.

BJP Wants Devendra Fadnavis To Become Chief Minister, but Eknath Shinde Is Unhappy

#WATCH | Delhi: On CM face in Maharashtra, Union Minister & RPI-Athawale President, Ramdas Athawale says, "The Maharashtra dispute should end soon...BJP's high command has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should be made the CM but Eknath Shinde is unhappy and his displeasure needs… pic.twitter.com/EEbIoXcpFn — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)