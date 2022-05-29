Congress National Spokesperson Pawan Khera:

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India. MP (Lok Sabha) Jodhpur:

Punjabi singer & Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shot dead. Two days ago, Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann withdrew security given to him. Their attempt to score political brownie points has cost a life today.#SidhuMoosewala — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) May 29, 2022

Vishal Dadlani:

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

Armaan Malik:

shocked and devastated… this can’t be true man. #sidhumoosewala — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 29, 2022

Ranvijay Singha:

KRK:

RIP Punjabi singer #SidhuMoosewala! Who shot dead by unidentified people in Punjab. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 29, 2022

