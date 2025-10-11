The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery of today, October 12, will be announced soon. Lottery players can check the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery results and winning numbers of today here. They can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be declares shortly. The Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery of today is being announced from Gangtok in Sikkim. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery is INR 50 lakh. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Saturday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 11, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)