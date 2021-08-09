Aamna Sharif never fails to turn heads with her outstanding fashion choices. When it comes to fashion and style, the popular TV actress is always ahead of the game. Recently, Aamna took to her Instagram handle to share a few drool-worthy pictures of her in a sexy animal-printed tube top paired with a matching thigh-slit long skirt. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)