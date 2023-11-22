Aespa's Giselle captivated fans with her stunning appearance in a recent photoshoot for W Korea magazine. The singer exuded elegance in black ensembles complemented by dark red lipstick. One striking outfit featured a long-sleeved crop top and fur-adorned pants, while another showcased a chic autumn aesthetic as Giselle sat amid leaves in a red sweater, black leggings, and stylish red pumps. Her hands adorned with black gloves, and her hair fashioned in a messy ponytail with a fringe cut, Giselle effortlessly showcased her versatility and fashion-forward style in this captivating spread. Aespa’s Giselle Greets Fans on the Street As She Arrives at Paris Fashion Week in See-Through T-Shirt and Matching Skirt!

Check Out All Of Giselle's Looks: 

