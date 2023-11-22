(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Aespa’s Giselle Radiates Elegance in Gorgeous Photoshoot for Magazine, a Captivating Blend of Chic Ensembles and Autumn Vibes (View Pics)
Aespa's Giselle mesmerized fans in a recent photoshoot for W Korea magazine, showcasing her impeccable style and allure. Dressed in chic black ensembles and dark red lipstick, Giselle exuded sophistication.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 22, 2023 10:01 PM IST