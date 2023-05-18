The wait is finally over! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once again turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with her stunning appearance in a green shimmery dress. The Bollywood diva looked absolutely mesmerizing and exuded elegance and glamour. The intricately designed dress accentuated her beauty, while the shimmering green color added a touch of allure. Aishwarya's presence at Cannes has always been highly anticipated, and she once again proved why she is considered a global fashion icon. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes: Reminiscing 7 Of Her Best Red Carpet Looks at the French Riviera.

Check Out First Pics Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2023:

We chatted about Nandini from PS2, why Hindi cinema isn’t creating more roles with complexity and depth for her and how the Lights on Women Award can help to create a more equitable space for women in film! Coming soon! #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#FCatCannes @LOrealParisIn pic.twitter.com/7H1jlpE9Qb — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)