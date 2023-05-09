Love wearing sarees but also want to drape them in a more contemporary way? Well, actress Akanksha Puri’s recent look can serve as an inspiration. The 34-year-old winner of the show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti recently attended the National Quality Awards 2023 in a saree draped over jeans. Going for a super sexy look for the awards night, Akanksha wore a skimpy black bra blouse with black denim. She draped a powder pink with prints dupatta as a saree pallu. The Vighnaharta Ganesh star gave a good view of her sexy tattoo with two wings.

Akanksha Puri at National Quality Awards 2023

