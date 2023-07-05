Akanksha Puri, who has been eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently, talked about her infamous kiss with Jad Hadid with Eloelo app and went all unfiltered. In video interview, she called out the show's team for being responsible for the kiss controversy. She mentioned that if Bigg Boss had issues, they should have stopped us. "Bahar aake maine dekha Jio ke app pe ye teaser bane huye hain. Promote wahi horaha hai," she said. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid Lock Lips on Salman Khan's Show, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Akanksha Puri Blames Bigg Boss Makers:

