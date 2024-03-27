Actress Alaya F is going all out for the promotion of her upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Sporting a black corseted top and a dusty gold mini skirt, the actress stole the spotlight at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The black netted corset top accentuated Alaya’s envious curves. Her dusty gold skirt featured ruched detailing and a trail on the side. To amp up the glam, she accessorised her look with silver and gold bracelets and rings and dangling gold earrings. Her makeup is nothing short of flawless, with a radiant base, a subtle winged liner, and a baby pink hue that enhances her eyes, lips, and cheeks. To top it all off, Alaya styled her hair into neatly blown-out soft waves, finishing her look with finesse. Alaya F Aces the Fashion Game in a Black Ribbed Top and Plaid Skirt (See Pics).

