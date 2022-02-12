Alia Bhatt has been actively promoting her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi on her social media handles. The actress has took up white as the primary colour for her movie's promotion. Now, she donned a beautiful white saree with black border and matching sleeveless blouse. Alia is looking just perfect and beautiful in the clicks, also don't miss her gorgeous jhumkas! Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions: Alia Bhatt Looks Elegant In A White Saree With Floral Border And Matching Blouse (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)