Alia Bhatt who is on cloud nine these days after the super success of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, has now kickstarted the promotions of her next RRR. And for the event today, the actress was seen going the desi way as she looked stunning in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee's floral saree paired with sleeveless blouse. Not to miss, her danglers and neat hairdo. Alia Bhatt Birthday: She’s a Fashionista Who Has Mastered the Art of Millennial Dressing! (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Alia Bhatt in Sabyasachi Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

