Alia Bhatt took to Instagram today (Dec 30) and dropped a series of stylish clicks on Instagram that see her posing in an ethnic wear which she wore for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement party in Mumbai. In the photos, the Brahmastra actress looks resplendent in sky blue blazer kurta and sharara set. Not to miss her gelled up hairdo, delicate earrings and subtle makeup. Alia Bhatt Performs Aerial Yoga, Talks About Her Postpartum Workout Experience (View Post).

Alia Bhatt's Pics:

