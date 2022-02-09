Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree for Gangubai Kathiawadi, and she is doing that with one beautiful saree at a time. For her latest outing, the actress wore a white saree with green floral detailing. Just like her earlier promotional looks, the actress opted for fresh roses as her hair accessory. She added pink roses to her bun for an elegant look. With chunky silver earrings, minimal makeup, a bindi and a ring, Alia looked very beautiful. However, the special treat during this photoshoot was her cat Edward's cameo appearance.

Take A Look At The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)