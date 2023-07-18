Aly Goni has shared a stylish photo of him on social media. The Big Boss fame actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him where he is seen in a blue and green printed shirt. The actor accesorised the look with a chain and stylish shades. He also styled the look with black bead earrings. Aly looks absolutely handsome with his radiant smile in his latest picture. "Ufff that smile [sic]," a fan commented on Aly Goni's Instagram post. Aly Goni Shares Stylish Photo Dump From Italy, Adds Cute Clip of Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.

Here's Aly Goni's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 (@alygoni)

