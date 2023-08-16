Ameesha Patel has shared a stunning video on social media where she is seen attending the success party of her film Gadar 2. The Bollywood actor took to her Instagram handle to share a clip of her where she is seen in an embellished golden-yellow net saree paired with a full-sleeved matching blouse. She styled the look with shiny drop earrings and a ring. The Bollywood actor looks absolutely gorgeous in her glam makeup look. She is seen distributing sweets to the media persons in the video. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Strikes Glamorous Poses in Black and White Striped Co-Ord Set.

Here's Ameesha Patel's Style:

