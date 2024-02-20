Actress Amy Jackson stunned in an icy blue gown by Sabina Bilenko at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024. The top portion of the dress boasted textured droplets with silver pintucks and a subtle slit, while a fitted corset accentuated her figure. Below, gathers at the waist, and a thigh-high slit adds allure, flowing into a graceful train. Completing the ensemble, she wore silver shimmery heels and drop earrings, complementing her radiant makeup featuring a dewy base with pops of pink on her lips, eyes, and cheeks. Her flawless look was finished with a neat ponytail. Amy Jackson's Most Glamorous Looks To Date; 7 Pics That Will Make Your Jaw Drop!.

View Amy Jackson’s Pics From the BAFTA Awards 2024 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

