Stop whatever you are doing, as Ananya Panday's latest Instagram post is FIRE. The hottie who's known for her millennial style has once again impressed with her ultra-glam 'new year, new me?' clicks. In the photos, the Gehraiyaan babe could be seen in a see-through corset top paired with a figure-hugging skirt. Further, to accentuate her getup she has added knee-length boots and a hairdo with bangs. We love it!

Ananya Panday Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

