Anaswara Rajan is known for her works in Malayalam Cinema. The actress who was last seen in the film Super Sharanya has shared a series of sexy pictures on Instagram and she has clearly set the temperatures soaring. The Malayalam actress has posed seductively in a Indo-fusion attire. She looks hot in a red blouse with plunging neckline and white dhoti. She has opted for an antique waist belt and flaunted her curves. Her hairdo, red bindi, minimal makeup and red alta on hands gives her a sexy look. Meera Jasmine Oozes Glam in Her Latest Instagram Post! View Actress’ Sexy Pics.

Malayalam Actress Anaswara Rajan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S H E (@anaswara.rajan)

Bold And Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S H E (@anaswara.rajan)

Slayed It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S H E (@anaswara.rajan)

