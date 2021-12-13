Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande is finally getting hitched to boyfriend Vicky Jain this month. Well, photos and videos from the couple's mehendi ceremony were all over the internet. However, our favourite set of pics are the ones shared by the bride-to-be on her Instagram that looks straight of a fairy tale. In the clicks shared by the actress, we see her and Vicky dancing their heart out in pastel pink-white colour co-ordinated outfits. We love it!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

