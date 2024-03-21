Television actress Ankita Lokhande stole the show in a stunning black dress at a recent event. The dress, a masterpiece of style, boasted a lacy bodysuit underneath and a sequinned net overlay. It featured a daring plunging neckline and stunning blue and yellow fur accents for added drama. Completing her flawless ensemble were sleek black heels, sparkling diamond rings, and dangling earrings. Her makeup, flawlessly executed, had hints of pink on her eyes, lips, and cheeks, adding a touch of soft glam to her look. Her hair, styled in elegant old-Hollywood waves, added a charming finesse. However, amidst the praise, Ankita found herself in the middle of a controversy when fashion critic Diet Sabya accused her of copying a look previously worn by Katrina Kaif in 2022. Despite the scrutiny, Ankita's grace and style remained unshaken. Diet Sabya Calls Out Ankita Lokhande for Copying Katrina Kaif; Shilpa Shetty Oozes Hotness in a Black Gown at Awards Night (See Pics)

View Ankita Lokhande’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

