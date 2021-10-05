No one in Bollywood does casual chic better than Anushka Sharma and her latest appearance is a proof of it. The 33-year-old Jab Harry Met Sejal star was papped at Bandra Kurla Complex, a building complex in Mumbai, and she looked fresh as a daisy. Anushka wore a pair of high-waist wide-leg jeans with a red and white striped tee and white sneakers. Of course, with a mask. She flaunted a new shorter hairdo and pink lips, and it stole our hearts.

Check Out Anushka Sharma's OOTD

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

