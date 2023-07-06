Avika Gor has shared some stunning photos on social media. The 1920: Horrors Of The Heart actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a stylish long orange dress. The Bollywood actor styled her hair in a sleek ponytail. "Orange you glad you met me? [sic]," Avika captioned the stylish Instagram post. The actor's bold eye makeup added a glam quotient to the overall look. "You're rocking that orange dress like no other! [sic]," a fan commented on Avika's Instagram post. Avika Gor Shines in Velvet Coat And Long Printed Skirt, Check 1920: Horrors Of The Heart Actor's Indo-Western Look.

Check Avika Gor's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

