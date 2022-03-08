Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon have kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. As the actress took to social media and shared a few clicks online that see the duo in stylish avatars. While Kriti could be seen in a body hugging mini dress, on the other hand, Akki opted for a casual look. All in all, both of them look fab in each other's company. Bachchhan Paandey Song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon Are Madly in Love (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)