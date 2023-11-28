Ankita Lokhande is not only creating waves in the Bigg Boss 17 house with her compelling presence and playful banter with her husband, Vicky Jain but is also turning heads with her outstanding style statements. The television sensation exudes elegance in myriad ensembles, effortlessly blending contemporary trends with timeless classics. Ankita's wardrobe choices, from chic sarees to traditional lehengas, showcase versatility and a keen fashion sense. Ankita Lokhande has become a fashion icon within the house, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating her next sartorial move, proving her style is as captivating as her on-screen charisma. Scroll down to discover her stunning looks! Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Vicky Jain’s Mother Lashes Out at Ankita Lokhande for Allegedly Throwing ‘Chappal’ at Him (Watch Video).

Monochrome Magic! Black And White Floral Printed Saree With Embellished Blouse

Teal Blue Tiered Embellished Sharara Set

Lady In Red! Crimson Red Lehenga With Net Dupatta

Gold Tissue Saree With Traditional Border And Sleeveless Blouse

The Laddu Peela Colour! Yellow Chanderi Anarkali Set With Silver Embroidery Detailing

Elegant And Feminine! Turquoise Green Artisanal Banarasi Silk Saree

