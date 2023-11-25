In a surprising turn on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande faces the wrath of her mother-in-law for her conduct towards husband Vicky Jain. A recent promo unveils Vicky's mother as a guest, expressing dismay at the couple's frequent clashes since joining the show. Addressing Ankita and Vicky, she reveals their harmonious home life starkly contrasting their incessant fights on the show. "You never fought at home. Here, Ankita is kicking him, throwing slippers at him," she asserts. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Opens Up About Joining Salman Khan’s Show; Reveals Plans to Have Baby with Vicky Next Year!

See Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)