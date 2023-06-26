BLACKPINK's Jennie has shared some adorable photos on social media. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share cute pictures of her from Australia, where she is seen wearing a quirky koala cap, black bomber jacket and comfy grey pants. In one of the pictures, Jennie is seen wearing a black and white strapless top along with trendy black shorts. "So much fun visting the far far aussie land. Missed you guys so much! Thank you so much for showing lovee my blinks [sic]," Jennie captioned the cute Instagram post. BLACKPINK's Jennie Shares BTS Photos From Recording Session, Check Quirky Pics of The Sexy K-Pop Idol!

Check Jennie's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

